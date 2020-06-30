Have a picnic and help the Blue Ridge Parkway

National & World

Asheville, NC (WLOS) — The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is celebrating National Picnic Month with a twist on the summer tradition — a Picnic for the Parkway event.

The foundation is encouraging people to connect at one of the recently reopened picnic areas. But because of COVID-19, participants are also invited to picnic in their backyards or online.

You may sign up to become a host and invite friends to become guests and make donations to support the parkway. The donations will go toward much-needed repairs.

“There’s about $500 million of backlog maintenance needs along the parkway, everything from fixing picnic tables and campgrounds to doing much needed trail work, historic building restoration. So, there’s no lack of need on the Blue Ridge Parkway,” Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation CEO Carolyn Ward said.

The event continues through July 31 to allow more people to come to the table

Picnic hosts and donors can win prizes for raising or giving certain amounts, including a picnic blanket for raising or giving $469 – one dollar for every mile of the parkway. The overall goal is $46,900 ($100 for every mile of the parkway) to support natural resource protection, historical and cultural preservation, visitor amenities enhancements and education and outreach programs along the entire route.

