Local clothing company selling masks to help save Iolani Palace

Honolulu, HI (KITV) — Saving Iolani Palace, one mask at a time.

Local clothing company ‘Iolani started pre-orders on Monday for limited edition masks featuring vintage artwork.

It’s to help raise money for Iolani Palace after it lost $600,000 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Iolani is named after the only royal palace on U.S. soil. The company said the idea to help was a ‘no brainer.’

“We were shooting to make enough to cover $10,000 worth of donations. The awesome thing is, we released it this morning and we reached our goal this morning,” explained Alex Kawakami, ‘Iolani’s Director of Development.

The company has also decided to match $10,000 in donations to the palace.

Because their goal was reached in just one day, pre-orders will be extended for about another week.

To order, head over to iolani.com.

