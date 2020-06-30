Property manager sexually harassed female tenant, lawsuit says

National & World

Davenport, IA (WQAD) — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against a Davenport property manager for reportedly sexually harassing a female tenant and retaliating against her.

The lawsuit alleges that Juan Goitia, from Davenport, sexually harassed one of his female tenants, from when she moved into an apartment at 1011 Bridge Avenue in March 2018 until Aug. 2018.

Goitia reportedly entered the tenant’s apartment several times without permission or justification and “touched her vaginal area,” the lawsuit said. The lawsuit said the tenant filed a police report with the Davenport Police Department on June 25, 2018 and moved out of the apartment by the end of July 2018.

The tenant also dual-filed a fair housing complaint against Goitia for sexual harassment on June 28, 2018 with the Davenport Civil Rights Commission and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Goitia started 908 Bridge Cooperative in 2011 and owns at least nine apartment buildings in Davenport.

