CNN to host star-studded July 4th musical special

CNN will host a Fourth of July primetime musical special honoring the US military, frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic and citizens across the country demanding equality, the network announced Tuesday.

CNN’s “The Fourth in America” will air from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. ET and will be hosted by CNN’s Don Lemon in New York and CNN’s Dana Bash in Washington, DC.

The event will feature musical performances from Jewel, Barry Manilow, Martina McBride, Kenny Loggins, Andy Grammer, Carlos Santana and Cindy Blackman Santana, CeCe Winans, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, The O’Jays, Don McLean, Jesse Colin Young and Little Kids Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, Burt Bacharach & Musicians from the Berklee College of Music, Harlem Gospel Choir, the original Broadway cast of Girl From the North Country, inspired by the legendary songs of Bob Dylan and the cast of Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations.

The special will also showcase orchestral performances from “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, the US Navy Band and the US Army Field Band.

The New York Philharmonic and the San Francisco, Colorado, Houston, Chicago and New York Youth symphonies will all perform as well.

“This is a Fourth of July like no other, occurring during the battle against a global pandemic and the fight for equality to assure everyone may realize the promise of America,” the network said in a news release.

“With most Fourth of July events canceled across the country, CNN will honor our fellow Americans,” with a night of performances.

Firework shows in New York, Washington, Jacksonville, Houston and Nashville will also be highlighted throughout the night.

It will stream live for subscribers on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, SamsungSmart TV, Chromecast and Android TV).