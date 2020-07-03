Teen leads rally for justice

National & World

Smyrna, TN (WSMV) — A 13-year-old led a rally in Smyrna on Friday morning to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and other protests across the country.

Dozens of people and families sang, chanted and listened as Ashley Sanford led a rally at the train depot in downtown Smyrna.

Sanford said she went to a march in Mount Juliet a few weeks ago and felt the need to hold something in her town.

People of every age attended the rally.

Sanford said she wanted to enlighten people on the racial injustices in the country and show her peers that you don’t have to be an adult to let your voice be heard.

“I was just like, we can do this. My friends, they were like I’ve been felling really helpless. I felt the same way,” said Sanford. “I want to give kids a voice. They can change things in our community, in our world, in our homes.”

Smyrna’s mayor and a pastor spoke at the rally, both saying they want to see change in Smyrna.

