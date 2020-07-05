12 people taken to hospital after shooting in a South Carolina club

National & World

At least 12 people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at a club in Greenville, South Carolina, a dispatch supervisor with the Greenville Sheriff’s Department told CNN.

The sheriff’s department received the call about a shooting at Lavish Lounge on White Horse Road at 1:51 a.m., the sheriff’s department said.

It’s unknown if there are any fatalities. The scene is still active, the department said.

This is a developing story.