Car show benefits K9 unit

Waymart, PA (WNEP) — A car show was organized to help out a four-legged crime fighter in Wayne County.

The show benefited K9 officer Sgt. Dallas of the Waymart Police Department.

More than 50 classic and antique cars lined up at the town’s Wayside Park.

Some food trucks also came out for a food truck rally.

Sgt. Dallas has been a member of the department for about four years.

