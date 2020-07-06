Children face ‘summer slide’ in education

National & World

Nashville, TN (WSMV) — This summer the coronavirus has parents across the country concerned for their children’s education, many worrying their child will lose some of what they learned the previous year.

Sometimes called the “summer slide,” this year experts say the slide could be even more troublesome because the effect the coronavirus had on the past school year.

“This is a really crucial time to their social and emotional development,” said Denise Daniels, child development expert. “We try to keep kids focused on the future, future orientation. We want them to think about what would you like to do with your friends. As soon as we don’t have to stay home.”

Experts say now is a critical time to catch up on any last minute summer learning, with schools set to reopen in just a few weeks

