Man accused of selling cocaine to undercover officer 3 times

South Windsor, CT (WFSB) — A 2 month long investigation into a man in South Windsor led to his arrest on drug charges.

Police said 60-year-old Gentleman Bozeman sold cocaine to an undercover officer on three separate occasions.

The sales happened in May and June.

On July 2, investigators said they executed a search and seizure warrant at Bozeman’s home on Pleasant Valley Road.

They said they found 45 grams of cocaine, cutting agents, drug packaging materials and about $1,600 in cash.

Bozeman was taken into custody without incident on three arrest warrants.

He was charged with sale of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, operation of a drug factory, possession with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance.

He was release on a $20,000 surety bond and given a court date of Aug. 13 in Manchester.

