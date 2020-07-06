Man charged with striking juvenile with a mailbox while intoxicated

National & World

Cumberland County, PA (WPMT) — A man was arrested for striking a juvenile with a mailbox while intoxicated in East Pennsboro Township.

On June 30 at approximately 1:55 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of Susquehanna Avenue for a report of a domestic incident.

When police arrived, they found 37-year-old Joseph Agins outside intoxicated and yelling. Police investigation revealed that Agins had struck a woman with a chair and a juvenile with a mailbox while at the house.

He was charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and harassment, according to police documents.

