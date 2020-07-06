Stolen dog from Daphne miraculously back home a day later after being found in Georgia

National & World

Daphne, AL (WALA) — A 15-year-old chihuahua mix is back with her owner, only one day after being stolen overnight from a Daphne pet store and then found wandering a street 250 miles away in Columbus, Ga.

‘Tiki,’ short for Tequila, was stolen along with three puppies from The Puppy Den on Saturday morning. ‘Tiki’ was boarding there while her owner, Donna Lowe, was out of town.

“Devastation, I mean simple devastation. I’ve had her her whole life and she raised my boys with me she went through life with me,” Lowe said. “I was terrified of her being dumped and never finding her, and I was so afraid of that.”

Lowe instantly went to Facebook and her post about her missing dog was shared hundreds of times. Amazingly, on Saturday night, a man in Columbus found ‘Tiki’ wandering along a street. He took her in and through social media, got in touch with Lowe. They were reunited Sunday morning.

“I absolutely fell to my knees, I was so incredibly shocked, I never ever dreamed that she would be found so far away, so fast, and I burst into tears,” Lowe said.

Almost at a loss for words with gratitude, Lowe thanks the man who found ‘Tiki,’ her friends and anyone who helped bring her friendly little chihuahua/rat terrier mix.

“Our whole community came together, and I never dreamed that so many people would care about my sweet girl who is absolutely our lives,” Lowe said. “I don’t know that I’ll ever be able to say thank you enough.”

The thieves who stole ‘Tiki’ and the three teacup puppies have not been caught and the stolen puppies haven’t been found. If you have any information, call Daphne police.

