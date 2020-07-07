Dillard University COVID-19 testing site runs out of tests in minutes

National & World

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) — An increase in coronavirus testing nationwide has created a shortage of testing supplies for places like New Orleans.

City Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno says community testing sites will have just 150 tests available per day for the foreseeable future.

This morning, the testing site at Dillard University ran out of supplies and shut down about 30 minutes after opening. NOLA Ready then tweeted that anyone who still needs to be tested should head to Crescent Care on Elysian Fields.

Dr. Avegno says if you have been exposed to someone who has the virus, or you have symptoms, you should still try to get tested.

If you can’t, then you should assume you have the virus, wear a mask in public, and stay six feet away from other people.

