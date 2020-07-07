Dozens hold vigil for man shot, killed by police in his driveway

National & World

Maryvale, AZ (KPHO/KTVK ) — Dozens marched and then held a vigil in honor of a man who was shot and killed by Phoenix police on Saturday.

The group gathered at the office of Poder in Action and then marched to the house of James Garcia, near 55th Avenue and Glenrosa, which is north of Indian School, on Monday. That’s where Garcia was shot and killed while sitting in his car in his driveway on July 4. They lit candles and chanted that they wanted justice for him.

It came hours after the Phoenix Police Department released body camera video of the moments after the shooting. The video showed officers removing a gun from the car after the shooting. Police said while officers were talking to Garcia, he grabbed a gun, pointed it at them and two officers opened fire. Protesters hope to see the full footage soon.

“I mean it’s going to suck on both ends because it’s going to look a little rough. Who knows what really went down. I wasn’t there for the situation or anything. The truth, for his kids and for his family. At least so they can have peace of mind, you know,” said Richard Mendez, a friend of Garcia’s.

Police said it’s going to take time to get the full video out.

“With everything that’s going on right now, we still have to remember we have to respect the integrity of the investigation. There’s due process. There’s things that need to happen and have to occur in order for there to be justice for our officers and the person involved in the incident. But we have to get to that point,” said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department.

Mercedes said the department hopes to release the full video within 45 days.

