TSA agent at Nashville International Airport tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV ) — A tenth TSA agent at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) has tested positive for COVID-19.

TSA officials say the most recent screener confirmed case last worked on June 20th, 2020.

The last reported TSA agent who tested positive at BNA was back in early April.

Nationwide, TSA has had 962 federal employees test positive for COVID-19 with 601 employees who have recovered. A total of 6 have died as a result of the virus.

