Update Man dies in officer-involved shooting at Milwaukee VA Medical Center

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT ) — An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway at the Milwaukee Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

According to the VA, around 8:40 p.m. on Monday, July 6, an unknown man, with a weapon, was stopped by VA Police on the property.

Authorities say police ask the man to drop his weapon, but he did not. They say he then threatened officers and police fired multiple shots at the man.

He was taken to the facility’s Emergency Department where he later died.

There were no other injuries.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating.

There is a heavy police presence at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center Monday night, July 6.

Entrances to the VA from National Avenue are blocked off, and a number of Milwaukee police squads are on scene throughout the hospital grounds.

