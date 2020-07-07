Woman says 10-month-old bulldog stolen from NE Portland home by two unknown suspects

National & World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A woman says her 10-month-old bulldog was stolen on Monday by two unknown men from her northeast Portland home.

The owner of the bulldog, Martha Pelagio, says the theft happened at around 6 p.m. in the 300 block of Northeast 156th Avenue.

According to Pelagio, two unknown men entered her home and stole the bulldog named Kilo. The theft was caught on camera.

Pelagio says Kilo is microchipped.

Portland police confirmed to FOX 12 that officers did respond to the home and took a report of a stolen dog.

Anyone with information about Kilo’s whereabouts, or the suspects, should contact Portland police at 503-823-3333.

