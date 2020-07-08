Vermont Black Lives Matter roadway murals defaced, state police say

National & World

Three Black Lives Matter roadway murals in Vermont were defaced, state police say.

The murals, located in and near Underhill, featured the slogans “Black Lives Matter” and “Black Trans Lives Matter.”

On Monday morning, a state trooper discovered that two of the murals had tire burnouts over the them, while a third had been defaced with white and brown paint, according to a state police press release.

The vandalism comes after similar incidents in Maryland and California. In Baltimore, chalk messages by elementary school students in support of “Black Lives Matter” were washed away by adults. And in Northern California, two people face hate crime charges for painting over a “Black Lives Matter” roadway mural.

The defacements are being investigated as potential bias-related incidents, the press release said.