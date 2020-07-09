Church praying for Catholic priest who is hospitalized with COVID-19

National & World

FOLEY, AL (WGCL) — A Foley parish shocked. Their priest admitted to the hospital, faced with a tough road ahead against COVID-19.

Father Paul Zoghby of St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, came down with the virus around July 1. Tuesday, his church posted to Facebook that he was admitted in to Thomas Hospital in Fairhope because his oxygen levels dropped.

His congregation is rallied behind the mid-50 year old. With a rosary in hand and masks on, about 40 St. Margaret of Scotland worshipers lifted up their sick priest during a special prayer service on Wednesday.

Charlie Squires said, “We’re all concerned about it. It really hits home when our father becomes stricken with this virus. Let’s you know that everybody’s susceptible to it.”

Barbara Cutsinger has been a member for 12 years. She said, “He’s my rock, Father Zoghby, and he’s very passionate with confession and his mass and his Congregation.”

Father Zoghby remains one of three priests in the mobile archdiocese with the virus. The other two are recovering at home.

Father Zoghby’s church will continue to meet every week day to pray for him, until he returns home.

He has been at St. Margaret of Scotland since 2003. He was born in Mobile.

