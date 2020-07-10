48 arrested in massive drug bust in north Georgia
Click here for updates on this story
HALL COUNTY, GA (WGCL ) — A joint operation between the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and multiple county law enforcement agencies led to dozens of arrests in a major drug trafficking bust.
The 11-month long investigation ended in the arrest of 48 men and women who were involved in drug trafficking in several North Georgia counties.
In August 2019, the Hall County District Attorney’s Office conducted an investigation into the drug trafficking organization of Luther Troy Summerfield, age 43, Alejandro Ceja-Solano, age 40, and others.
During the extensive investigation, authorities learned that Summerfield purchased and distributed kilograms of methamphetamine from Ceja-Solano.
According to GBI, police executed approximately 12 search warrants yielding the following:
Approximately 50 kilograms of methamphetamine
Approximately ½ kilogram of heroin
Approximately 20 firearms
Approximately $70,000 in cash
Approximately 6 vehicles
Investigators said the street value associated with all the drugs seized is $705,000.00.
The following individuals were arrested:
Tanya Lynn Allison, age 48-arrested
Katlynn Marie Beaucaire-arrested
Richard Daniel Burkett-arrested
Dulcey Burton, age 51-arrested
Alejandro Ceja-Solano-arrested
Jose Alfredo Miranda Chavez-already in custody
Jessica Marie Clark, age 28-arrested
Noah Coker-in prison
Mark Coker-arrested
Joshua Collins- already in custody
Kevin Cosper-arrested
Robyn Samantha Dost, age 27-arrested
Chelsea Dover, age 30-arrested
Shelbi Eanes, age 25-arrested
Juan Antonio Flores-custody in Gwinnett
Brandi Nicole Freeman-arrested
Jory Gee, age 33-arrested
Roger Dale Gerrin, age 62-arrested
Robert Green- already in custody in Lumpkin
Dexter Grier, age 40-arrested
Nucoma Grindle, age 42-arrested
Dustin Floyd Groves- arrested
Terry Harris, -arrested
Christy Deresia Hedden-arrested
Jerry Lee Helton-arrested
Crystal Marie Herrin-arrested
Brooke Barron Hicks-arrested
Christopher Jackson, age 33-arrested
Kimberly Ann Kennedy-arrested
Richard Jason Maddox-arrested
Marinela Romeiro Marquez-arrested
Pablo Martinez-already in custody
Shayna Millwood-arrested
Allie Murray-arrested
William Harrison Nicely-arrested
Ashley Parker- already in custody
Joshua Ray Phillips- custody already
Kirstie Purvis-arrested
Brianne Ross Rummell-already in custody
Michael Rummel-arrested
Coty Anthony Sanders-arrested
Jeffrey Shane Seabolt—arrested
Erin Sexton-arrested
Jessie Elaine Smith-arrested
Seantal Tiffany Smith-arrested
Luther Troy Summerfield-arrested
Delores Thomas –arrested
Anthony Williams-in custody
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Comments