Bay City Public Schools offering free meals this summer

MI (WNEM) — Bay City Public Schools is offering free meals for children zero through 18 as a part of the Summer Food Service Program.

Food service will be provided on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday each week through August 14.

Two breakfasts and two lunches will be handed out to each person on Monday, one breakfast and one lunch on Wednesday and two breakasts and two lunches on Thursday.

All meals will be prepackaged cold meals.

Meals are only available for drive-up, grab and go.

Sites that the meals will be available are:

Central High School: 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.mm

Handy Middle School: 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Kolb Elementary: 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

McAlear Elementary: 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

MacGregor Elementary: 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Hampton Elementary: 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

