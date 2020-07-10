Body of missing Vancouver man found in Diamond Lake in Oregon

National & World

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) — Authorities have found the body of a Vancouver man who fell into Diamond Lake while kayaking last week, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says.

Jared Bruce Boria, 37, was reported missing by his wife on June 30 after he went kayaking at the lake while camping at Diamond Lake Campground.

The sheriff’s office said Boria was not wearing a life jacket when he went kayaking.

That night, 911 dispatchers received reports of a man yelling for help from the water.

The sheriff’s office said no one was able to see the man, but reported it sounded like he was in distress. Crews searched that for Boria but were unable to find him or his kayak.

Teams have continued to search for Boria, and on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said dispatchers received a report that a man’s body was found at Diamond Lake.

Deputies along with the Douglas County Medical Examiner responded to the scene and recovered Boria’s body, according to the sheriff’s office.

Many agencies helped in the search for Boria, including Douglas County Search and Rescue, Coos County Search and Rescue, Klamath County Search and Rescue, Jackson County Search and Rescue, Oregon State Police – Fish and Game Division, and United States Forest Service Law Enforcement.

