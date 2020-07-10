Bomb squad responds to Fort Smith airport after threat

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

FORT SMITH, AK (KFSM) — The bomb squad is responding to the Fort Smith Regional Airport after a bomb threat was received.

According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department, police and bomb squad, along with other agencies, were called to the airport around 4:35 p.m. Thursday (July 9) after a bomb threat was made.

According to Fort Smith Regional Airport Director Michael Griffin, around 4:15 p.m. a threat was made onboard an American Airlines flight en route to Dallas/Fort Worth.

As the plane left the gate and was about to taxi, a passenger told a flight attendant that she had a bomb on the plane, according to Griffin.

The bomb squad was called and searched the aircraft, but nothing was found.

Griffin says the woman later recanted her statement.

The Fort Smith Police Department is now investigating and the woman was taken into police custody. Charges are unclear at this time.

Griffin is unsure how many people were on board, but says the specific aircraft can hold up to 50 passengers.

The flight reboarded around 6:30 p.m. and will head to DFW.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.