Film Festival carries on with ‘hybrid’ event in August

BENTONVILLE, AK (KFSM) — Organizers of the annual Bentonville Film Festival announced Thursday (July 9) details of a planned hybrid event scheduled Aug. 10-16.

This year’s festival will offer virtual presentations and world premieres of films, panels and special events, alongside select drive-in screenings and additional on-the-ground events throughout Northwest Arkansas.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the traditional in-person film festival normally held in late April/early May. Organizers originally postponed the event in March.

