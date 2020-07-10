Funeral services for Charlie Daniels today

National & World

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) — After two days of emotional tributes, today Tennessee will say goodbye one last time to legendary country musician Charlie Daniels.

Funeral services for Daniels will be held Friday at the World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro.

Daniels, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry passed away on Monday at Summit Medical Center from a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83.

The service will be held at 11 a.m. at World Outreach Church at 1921 State Highway 99 in Murfreesboro.

Part of Charlie Daniels’ legacy is on MTSU’s campus with a veterans center. News4 learned the connection between Daniels and the university runs deep.

The funeral and burial services will not be open to the public, but fans will still have a chance to say goodbye.

Mt. Juliet Police will be escorting Daniels’ body to and from Murfreesboro for the services. People wanting to pay tribute can line up along Mt. Juliet Road from Interstate 40 to Division Street.

You can expect to see the police procession from 1 to 2 p.m. this afternoon.

In a statewide honor, Governor Bill Lee has also ordered flags to be flown at half staff for the country music legend. Several counties have already agreed to follow suit.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be addressed to The Journey Home Project, which Charlie Daniels and his manager David Corley founded in 2014. You may donate via web or by mail, 17060 Central Pike, Lebanon, TN 37090).

