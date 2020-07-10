Red Cross seeking local volunteers for possible busy wildfire season

National & World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — The American Red Cross is in need of local volunteers to help communities that may be affected by a possible busy wildfire season this summer.

The American Red Cross is made of mostly volunteers.

Across the country, they respond to about 60,000 disasters – the most common being house fires. That is where local volunteers come in.

Regional Communications Director Chad Carter says they’re looking for volunteers to help with those in-person interactions if they’re healthy and able to.

While they’re looking for volunteers throughout Oregon and southwest Washington, Carter says with wildfire season approaching, there’s a bigger need in areas prone to those disasters.

“It’s not so much about needing more volunteers, it’s needing volunteers in the communities in which these disasters may happen,” Carter said. “So, wildfires we’re prone to see them in southern Oregon and central Oregon. So we’re really looking for volunteers in those specific communities, who are willing to step forward and say I’m ready to get trained up and willing to help my community if and when a wildfire disaster were to happen.”

Carter says with large disasters they’re still ready to call in volunteers from outside the area, even outside the state. But, he says that’s only if it’s necessary.

While the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing them to make some changes, Carter says they’ll always be there to help.

“It’s changed the way that we deliver our mission, but is has not changed us delivering our mission,” said Carter.

For those interested in volunteering, please visit redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact the American Red Cross region offices at volunteer.cascades@redcross.org.

