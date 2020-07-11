At least 2 people dead and 2 injured in Washington shooting

National & World

At least two people are dead and two are injured in a shooting in Bellevue, Washington, Saturday night.

Police responded to reports of shots fired and a possible stabbing around 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a dead man in the third-floor lobby of an apartment building and another man critically injured, according to Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett. First responders attempted to perform life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

One of the men had a gunshot wound, the other a stab wound, Mylett said.

“Calls were frantic and there was a lot chaos that could be heard in the background,” Mylett said in a briefing.

A third man was also found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

A fourth victim, a woman, was taken to a local hospital in Bellevue with non-life threatening injuries.

“It appears all people involved in this knew each other or were familiar with each other,” Mylett said.

The four victims appeared to be at some sort of house warming or celebration when the violence started, Mylett said.

“The suspect and victims are all accounted for and there is no danger to the public,” Bellevue police tweeted.