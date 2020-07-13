Armed group gathered at Land Run monument to ‘keep an eye on the statues’

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Oklahoma City, OK (KOCO) — A Native American sit-in to change or remove the Centennial Land Run monument Saturday morning in Bricktown led to another group arming themselves to “keep an eye on the statues.”

The two opposing groups, however, do agree on this: Adding the Native’s side to the monument is a good idea. The armed group told KOCO 5 on Saturday that while they’re in favor of adding to the monument, they do not want it taken down.

“I don’t think anything should be torn down. Nothing should be removed. Now, we can add to history,” Jason Daywood said.

David Hill, an organizer with the American Indian Movement, previously told KOCO 5 that he and the group “want it moved or taken off state land or put something up here that is equally representative of the land theft.”

The armed group had been at the monument in Oklahoma City since 4 a.m. Saturday and said it planned to stay until 9 a.m. Sunday. Even though members were armed with rifles, guns, hatchets and knives, they encouraged people to have a peaceful conversation with them.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.