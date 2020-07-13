Skip to Content
Federal judge permanently blocks Georgia’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion law, finding that it violates the Constitution

The Associated Press

  1. Again I ask why even bother with voting, a legislative branch, or executive branch. Just have progressive judges declare everything with their gavel. And can someone point out where unrestricted abortion is mentioned in the constitution? Or… Where are judicial fiat decisions allowed in the constitution?

