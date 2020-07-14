‘A lot of people see him everywhere;’ Family of woman fatally shot in North City frustrated killer hasn’t been arrested

National & World

St. Louis, MO (KMOV) — It’s a loss the family of Carmen Pawnell will never get back.

“It wasn’t time for her to go, it was too early,” said Carlos Pawnell.

Monday, loved ones of 20-year-old Carmen Pawnell said their goodbyes during her funeral. Her father says it’s been hard for him to grieve, knowing that his daughter’s killer hasn’t been arrested.

“Very senseless,” he said.

In June, Carmen was shot multiple times on Carter Avenue in the Penrose neighborhood. Police say she was gunned down by a man she was dating.

Her family says the man shot her after she questioned him about a t-shirt in his car.

“That wasn’t a reason for you to kill my baby,” her father said.

Her father is frustrated because with witnesses identifying the shooter, there has been no arrest.

However, the Pawnell’s say they’ve received a number of tips from the community spotting Carmen’s alleged killer in public.

“A lot of people see him everywhere, at McDonalds walking the street,” her father said.

Carmen’s father says in the two weeks since his daughter’s death, he has heard little from police.

“I ain’t heard from them, since I talked to them that night I found out she was dead, I haven’t heard nothing from them,” he said.

Now, the family is urging the people in the community who spot Carmen’s shooter to turn him in.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

