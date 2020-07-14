Friendship Circle mural in Fox Point embraces diversity

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

FOX POINT, WI (WDJT) — Artists are putting the finishing touches on a new mural in Fox Point.

The Friendship Circle of Wisconsin’s art studio allows adults with special needs to create pieces of art along with help from other artists. The mural was imagined as a way to help the community cope during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the artists involved says it’s also a symbol of the Friendship Circle’s overall mission of promoting diversity and inclusion.

“The majority of it comes from this constant drive that the Friendship Circle has to improve and rebuild the world, make it a better place and a more inclusive place,” said Mia Greyz, artist.

The mural is nearly complete, and artists have already put nearly 60 hours into the project.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.