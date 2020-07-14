Placerville City Council considers removing noose from logo

National & World

PLACERVILLE, CA (KCRA) — he Placerville City Council is set to vote Tuesday night on making a small but significant change to the city’s logo.

The city seal features a miner panning for gold. In the background, there’s a noose on a tree.

The logo stems from Placerville’s Gold Rush history, which the city relies heavily on as a tourist draw.

Prospectors from around the world went to the area hoping to strike it rich, which made it difficult to keep the peace. In 1849, three men were convicted of robbery and murder. To send a message that those crimes would not be tolerated, the men were hung from a tree along what is now Main Street. That is how the city became know as Hangtown, and the nickname has stuck.

For decades, a mannequin known as The Hangman has been a popular tourist attraction and source of community pride. It’s also been a frequent target for pranks.

Last month, amid the national dialogue about racism in the United States, it was suggested that it was time for the noose to be taken out of the city logo.

The city estimates it will cost about $3,500 to change the logo for business cards and decals on vehicles, buildings and street signs. The money to make those changes would come from the city’s general fund.

Tuesday’s City Council meeting will be held virtually at 6 p.m.

