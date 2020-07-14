Rescuers save bald eagle trapped in Lancaster County manure pit

National & World

WASHINGTON BORO, PA ( WPMT) — A bald eagle that was trapped in a manure pit in Lancaster County was rescued over the weekend thanks to the efforts of a Pennsylvania Game Warden and members of an animal rescue organization.

After receiving a report from a concerned citizen who spotted the eagle on Sunday, State Game Warden Daniel Gibble was able to extract the bird and transport it to the Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Washington Boro.

The eagle was trapped in the manure pit for about 24 hours, Raven Ridge said in a post on its Facebook page.

When it arrived at the rescue center, the bird was exhausted, dehydrated, and in need of an immediate bath, rescuers say.

The eagle has been cleaned and cared for, and is already in stable condition and showing signs of recovery, its rescuers say.

After it has completed its care, the bird will be returned to the wild, according to Raven Ridge.

