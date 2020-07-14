Stranger arrested for kissing child on neck and ‘vulgar’ statements toward officer

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A 22-year-old man is facing sexual abuse charges after he subjected a child to unwanted sexual contact, according to court documents.

Tairu Tamba is facing charges of first-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse, harassment, and interfering with public transportation.

The investigation began on Friday, July 10, when a transit police officer responded to the MAX station at Northeast 60th Avenue.

Court documents state that the victim told the officer he was walking through his apartment complex to the bus stop when Tamba grabbed him and started “kissing his neck at least seven times.” The victim then pushed Tamba off of him and ran back to his apartment to get his father.

Tamba followed the victim back to his apartment and began banging on the door, according to court documents.

The victim’s father stated that he went outside with his son and Tamba ran towards them. The father says he had to use physical force to keep Tamba off his son, court documents state.

The transit police officer contacted Tamba on the MAX platform. According to court documents, Tamba “screamed vulgar statements” at the officer “about raping her and her daughter.”

Tamba was booked into Multnomah County Jail on Friday, but was released on his own recognizance.

According to the jail website, Tamba was arrested on Monday by Gresham police and charged with harassment and public indecency. Details about that case are not known at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.