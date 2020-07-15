Gov. Kemp: Hospital setting aside beds to treat the rising number of COVID-19 patients

National & World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Governor Kemp’s office announced a Georgia hospital will set aside additional hospital beds to help control Georgia’s rising COVID-19 cases.

Governor Kemp, along with Piedmont Healthcare President Kevin Brown, said the additional increase in hospital bed capacity will treat COVID-19 patients at the Marcus Tower of the Piedmont Atlanta campus.

“I’m very grateful to Kevin Brown and the entire Piedmont Healthcare team for their willingness to partner with the state of Georgia and provide this critical resource to patients and surrounding hospitals,” said Governor Kemp. “These hospital beds will provide additional surge capacity for healthcare facilities in metro-Atlanta and ensure COVID-19 patients receive the essential care they need.”

According to a press release, there will be an initial usage of 62 hospital beds, with the capability to scale up based on demand.

“Our mission as a nonprofit healthcare system is to serve patients in our communities and the new Marcus Tower will incorporate the latest technology and larger patient rooms to provide for enhanced care, among numerous other benefits,” said Piedmont Healthcare President and CEO Kevin Brown. “Opening the tower early will help to meet the needs of our communities – and all Georgians – and provide the highest quality of care possible.”

The governor’s office reported there is a plan in place to address needed increase in staffing levels, and the facility is expected to be fully operations within the next week.

