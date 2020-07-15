Local cities see increase in use of public trails

National & World

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KFSM) — Local trails have been a haven for people cooped up in quarantine for the last several months.

As people have been staying home, to avoid going crazy, many are hitting the trails, and local parks and recreation departments say they’ve seen an increase in use.

Dane Eifling with the City of Fayetteville says they have seen a 55 percent increase in trail use.

Springdale has seen an increase too, with more people hitting the trails and fishing at the ponds now that things like playground equipment are closed.

Vernon Tarver with the Springdale Parks and Recreation Department says they want people to get outside and be active while encouraging social-distancing and face masks while around other groups of people.

“It’s a reminder that it is still a good idea. it’s healthy, it’s a good idea to get outside on a bike or on the trail for a run with family. On a fishing day, those are encouraged, and obviously we encourage the social-distancing aspect of that,” said Tarver.

He says Springdale police are monitoring the trails and parks more as more people are on them.

