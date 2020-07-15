Two Kansas City area officers hailed heroes after saving life of choking toddler

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KMOV) — Two Overland Park police officers are being hailed heroes after saving the life of a choking toddler.

Officers Richie Vargas and Kathryn Manz recently responded to an area daycare center were the child was choking on a snack.

Both officers were able to dislodge the item from the child’s throat.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital and is now home doing well, police said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.