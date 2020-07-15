University Of Miami Announces Plan To Move Forward With In-Person & Virtual Classes For Fall Semester

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Miami, FL (WFOR) — On Tuesday, the University of Miami announced its plans to move forward with re-opening campus for in-person classes this fall.

Fall 2020 classes will begin on August 17 and on campus instruction will conclude on Friday, November 20. Final exams will be conducted online from November 30-December 4. The University of Miami made the following statement on its website on Tuesday.

“To the University of Miami Community:

As we prepare for the start of classes next month, your well-being remains our top priority. We continue to closely monitor the rise in COVID-19 cases in South Florida, working with our local, state, and federal officials to ensure we follow, and in many cases exceed, the latest guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

We are moving forward with our plans for reopening in the fall. Our success will require that we all work together, as One U.

In recent weeks, we have received many comments and questions regarding the details of our plans for the fall semester. We have grouped responses to the most common questions below by topic. We will provide weekly updates to keep you informed of any new developments or changes along the way.”

The university followed up its statement by saying fall courses will broken down into three different buckets: in-person/on campus classes, hybrid or blended (a combination of in-person and virtual sessions) and fully live and recorded virtual classes.

An online health screening is required of all students and faculty before they return to the Coral Gables campus. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be asked to quarantine for 14 days and face coverings will be mandatory at all times indoors and outdoors.

Additionally, all university-related international travel is prohibited and students do have the option of remote-only learning for the entire fall semester. Once they apply for that status, it cannot be changed during the fall semester. International students traveling from abroad to Florida will have to quarantine for 14 days prior to engaging in campus life.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.