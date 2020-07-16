A group of local photographers joins the nationwide effort to create 10,000 headshots in hopes of getting Americans back into the workforce!

National & World

LANCASTER, PA (WPMT) — One day, two hundred photographers and ten thousand headshots. One group of local photographers is looking to help the hundreds of thousands of folks in Pennsylvania who are currently unemployed as a result of the pandemic.

It’s called 10,000 Headshots and it’s the brainchild of Tony Taafe, who co-founded Headshot Booker with renowned portrait photographer, Peter Hurley and national event photographer, Lauren Lieberman. Taafe knows firsthand how unemployment impacts the entire family.

A few local photographers received word of this nationwide project and offered their services to conduct a local event right here in south-central Pennsylvania, in the heart of Lancaster.

Richard Waine, Sam Interrante, Jim McAndrew, and Gary Walens will be producing the complimentary headshots on Wednesday, July 22 from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Brookfield Property located at Park City Center, 142 Park City Center Lancaster, PA 17601.

Waine says, “A headshot is absolutely vital. People want to know who they are dealing with before they even build a connection.”

“This is the first event of its kind which also means that we pull this off, we can put that into the Guinness Book of World Records,” Waine pointed out. “Everybody jumped on board. The chance to help other people that are going through a rough time looking for employment – we were all on board to help.”

Waine anticipates around two hundred headshots will be done between 10 AM and 7 PM, but the most important factor is safety. He says, “I want to emphasize safely because we want to be cognizant of the fact that we are operating during a pandemic and so safety is our number one priority.”

These professionals are committed to helping everyone who is unemployed, get back into the workforce – one headshot at a time.

Waine says, “During such a trying time like the pandemic, this is a really important measure for folks to go ahead and get an incredible headshot from someone who knows what they’re doing and come out feeling like a million bucks like they can take on the world.”

Registration is easy – just head over to headshotbooker.com, select Pennsylvania, and select the Lancaster location. Pick a time and mark your calendar!

Headshot Booker is coordinating the largest, single-day photo initiative which will provide 10,000 unemployed Americans nationwide with a complimentary, professional headshot to include with their resumes and post to job sites such as LinkedIn and other social media. According to LinkedIn, people who include headshots receive 21 times more profile views and nine times more “connection” requests.

Sam is a portrait and headshot photographer, helping his clients communicate their professionalism and unique personalities through their pictures. He operates out of Leaf & Loft Studio in Lancaster City at 355 E Liberty St 17602, in a beautiful historic tobacco warehouse-turned photo studio.

Jim McAndrew Photography, located in Phoenixville, PA provides professional business headshots, actor headshots, branding images, and model portfolio images. Whether it is in-studio or on-location at your office, his goal is to truly capture you or your business’ personality in photos.

Gary Walens Photography is based in Phoenixville PA. He specializes in business and actor headshots. He truly believes that everyone is photogenic and gets the best expressions through a photo session that is relaxed, simple and fun.

Richard Waine is a Lancaster City-based headshot photographer who produces high-quality images for professionals who are striving to reach the next milestone in their careers, build their client base, or seeking to visually communicate their personality and brand message.

