Baldwin County Health Dept. offers free drive-thru COVID testing Monday-Friday

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WALA) — Baldwin County residents, if you think you have COVID-19, you can get tested for free without having to get out of your car.

Baldwin County Health Department now testing residents Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to noon at no cost to you.

Right now they have a drive thru testing site set up outside the health department in Robertsdale off Gilbert Drive, but that location may change in the coming week.

All you have to do is call ahead to 251-947-1910, and as long as you meet certain criteria, you can be tested in just less than five minutes.

Officials say its time to get tested “if they have a fever, chills, muscle pains, headache, shortness of breath, sore throat, cough, and lost of taste or smell,” says LMSW Southwestern District Assistant Administrator Suzanne Terrell.

The health department says this is appointment only for Baldwin residents, but if you can’t call ahead, they can evaluate you on site to determine if a test is needed.

The test is a quick nasal swab, and nurses will call you with results about 72 hours following your test.

They recommend self-quarantining until you receive your results.

All you need to bring is your driver’s license and insurance card.

We’ll have more information on where testing will be held next week in the coming days, but we’re told if they switch sites it will still be located centrally in Robertsdale.

