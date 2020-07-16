Plans to box Confederate monument at courthouse delayed

National & World

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) — The Caddo Parish Commission has delayed the construction of a protective structure to surround the Confederate monument at the Caddo Parish Courthouse until a design and plan are complete.

The decision was made after consultation with a structural engineer, who said further engineering design is needed.

“This additional design will temporarily delay the start of construction on the structure,” the commission said in a statement Thursday.

Construction is anticipated to begin early next after the design is completed.

“The parish’s priority is to complete the project in the safest and most efficient manner possible,” the commission said.

