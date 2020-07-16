Remains found behind Branford restaurant identified as East Haven missing mom

National & World

BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) — East Haven Police have identified the remains discovered behind a restaurant in Branford as a missing mom from East Haven.

East Haven police said on Thursday the remains were positively identified as 27-year-old Lizzbeth Aleman-Popica of East Haven.

On Wednesday, the search for Aleman-Popoca led police to the restaurant.

In fact, the owner of LoMonaco’s Ristorante Italiano on Route 1 in Branford told Channel 3 that Aleman-Popoca’s “significant other” worked at the business.

Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, state and local police swarmed a small chunk of grass behind a dumpster on the restaurant property.

The human remains were discovered in a shallow grave.

They said they were led there as part of the search for Aleman-Popoca.

At this time, the manner and cause of death for Aleman-Popoca have not been determined.

The wife and mother vanished more than two weeks ago.

Police said Aleman-Popoca’s 7-year-old daughter woke up from a nap and couldn’t find her, so the child called her father.

The father then called police.

He returned home to find the girl alone and Aleman-Popoca’s belongings still in the home.

East Haven police said earlier this week they believed foul play was a factor and that they treated the disappearance as suspicious.

Aleman-Popoca’s family told Channel 3 on Wednesday that they want answers because many people rely on her love.

“She was a caring mother. Dedicated. She was the only thing I had,” said Yaneth Aleman, Aleman-Popoca’s sister. “This feeling is overwhelming. It’s too much.”

Photos of Aleman-Popoca that were shared with Channel 3 showed her with her daughter.

“I want to know what happened with my daughter,” said Albino Aleman, Aleman-Popoca’s father. “We’re looking for answers. We have too many questions.”

“The baby now is asking me questions. ‘Where’s mommy?'” Yaneth Aleman said.

The search for Aleman-Popoca became a massive law enforcement effort.

Branford police, East Haven police, state police and the FBI were involved.

An update on the human remains is expected later in the day on Thursday.

