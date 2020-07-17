Fahim Saleh’s assistant in custody in connection with death of tech entrepreneur, official says

National & World

Fahim Saleh‘s assistant was in custody Friday in connection with the dismemberment of the tech entrepreneur at his luxury Manhattan condo, according to a law enforcement official.

The assistant, who allegedly owed Saleh tens of thousands of dollars, was on a repayment plan, the official said.

Saleh, 33, was found dead in his Lower East Side apartment on Tuesday, a law enforcement source told CNN

When Saleh’s sister rang the doorbell to his condo, the assistant was allegedly dismembering his body with an electrical saw and fled, according to the official.

Saleh died of multiple stab wounds, New York City’s medical examiner said on Thursday.

He was last seen in surveillance video getting into an elevator in his apartment building and a man dressed in all black — who police believe is Saleh’s assailant — entering the elevator with him, according to the law enforcement official.

The elevator in Saleh’s building goes straight into the apartment units there, the source said.

Saleh died from stab wounds to the neck and torso; the manner of death was homicide, according to the medical examiner.

Saleh was the founder and CEO of Gokada, a motorbike-hailing app in Nigeria. His family described him as a “brilliant and innovative mind” in a statement confirming his death.

He was the son of Bangladeshi immigrants, and created his first company, PrankDial.com, as a high schooler. The website for prerecorded prank phone calls generated over $10 million since its start, he wrote in 2018.

He most recently founded the venture capital firm Adventure Capital — which invested in ride-sharing start-ups in countries like Bangladesh and Colombia.