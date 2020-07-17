Family gathers to say goodbye to 3-year-old Olivia Jansen

National & World

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) — Family and friends will gather to say goodbye to a 3-year-old in Kansas City, Kansas, Friday morning.

Police say Olivia Jansen was killed by her father and his girlfriend, and loved ones say they had reported suspected abuse several times.

Records show someone called police at least five times this year to the home Olivia was living in with her father, Howard Jansen, and his girlfriend, Jackie Kirkpatrick.

Jansen and Kirkpatrick are now facing murder and child abuse charges stemming from the death of 3-year-old Olivia.

Howard Jansen reported his daughter missing last Friday.

Investigators said Kirkpatrick and Jansen’s stories about Olivia’s disappearance didn’t add up, and before the end of the day, authorities found her buried not too far away from where she was reported missing.

Olivia’s death has sparked protests of the Kansas Department of Children and Families where her loved ones say they reported suspected abuse.

Some protestors believe if DCF would’ve investigated and followed up Olivia might still be alive, but instead family and friends will gather around a small casket to say goodbye to Olivia at Maple Hill Cemetery.

