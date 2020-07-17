Local nurse battles flooding, COVID-19 while working on the frontlines

National & World

MI (WNEM) — Despite nearly losing her home to surging flood waters back in May, a local nurse continued fighting on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now she is in her own battle with COVID-19 while still trying to salvage what’s left of her home.

“It really is a difficult situation,” said Maureen Schmidt, registered nurse.

It is a grueling series of events for Schmidt. Her Midland home that she has only lived in for over a year suffered irreversible water damage this spring.

“My kitchen is gone. I have, you know, some of my walls are gutted. I do have electricity and the water heater works now. I don’t have any appliances,” Schmidt said.

For a short time, Schmidt and her 90-pound lab moved to a hotel room and then to an RV. Now they are back in their home but secluded to just one room.

“Wondering what I’m going to do,” she said.

To add insult to injury, Schmidt – who has been taking care of COVID-19 patients since February – contracted the virus in June.

“I probably had every symptom that you could have with COVID,” she said.

Along with battling fatigue, fever, and nausea, Schmidt also developed atrial fibrillation.

“They do believe it could either be a result of the aftermath of COVID. The cardiologist now believes it’s stress induced from my living situation, my environment,” Schmidt said.

After enduring COVID-19 symptoms, Schmidt urges everyone to be diligent in the fight against the virus.

“We can really prohibit or at least prevent some of that by wearing a mask,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt finally heads back to work on Monday and is fixing up as much of her house as she can. But after what she has endured, she is proof that any obstacle can be overcome.

“I have a strong faith and I think I’m going to be OK. I can foresee things coming together. It’s just going to take awhile and there will be a process. And I’ve come to grips with that,” Schmidt said.

A GoFundMe has raised nearly $5,000 to cover some of her bills.

