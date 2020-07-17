Myles Garrett, the NFL’s highest-paid defender, says the league owes Colin Kaepernick an apology

National & World

The NFL’s highest-paid defender is standing up for former quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Speaking about social justice with Cleveland.com, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said in a video chat that Kaepernick deserves an apology from the NFL.

“I feel like they should have a bigger voice,” Garrett responded when asked if the NFL needs to do more. “They have so much access to resources. They should be able to speak up. I believe Kap deserves an apology.”

Kaepernick began to kneel during the national anthem while it was being played before games in 2016 as a protest against racial injustice and police brutality, and he last played in the league in 2016 after he opted out of his contact with the San Francisco 49ers.

Kaepernick accused the NFL and teams in the league of preventing him from playing, believing that he was blacklisted by the league. He settled his collusion grievance case against the NFL last year but has still not signed with a team.

Social unrest is taking place across the country following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Garrett is doing his part to help, and he recently paid for the funeral of Louisville chef David McAtee, who was shot and killed by authorities trying to disperse protestors.

However, he believes the NFL should be leading the charge.

“I know it’s one thing to stand behind us and support our efforts, but they should be standing beside us in what we’re doing, seeing as there are a lot of players big and small in their stardom trying to do things for their hometowns, for where they play and just for areas that they know have been affected,” Garrett said.

“I feel like they should be right there beside us trying to lead the charge.”

Selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2017 NFL draft, Garrett is fresh off of signing a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the Browns.