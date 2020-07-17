Norwood Store Finds Mystery Musician, Gives Him Steinway Piano

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Norwood, MA (WBZ) — A Norwood store has found its piano man. John Capron is the formerly anonymous musician who dazzled customers over the weekend when he came into ReMARKable Cleanouts on Endicott Street and played Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” on an antique piano.

“I love playing piano, I love when I’m pressing down on the keys. It’s more about my emotions and my feelings,” said the 23-year-old Mattapan man.

WBZ showed you the video Tuesday night. ReMARKable Cleanouts needed help finding him.

“It didn’t make sense. I looked it up and I saw your post on Twitter. I was like I have to respond to this to make sure I’m not in trouble,” Capron said.

He was so NOT in trouble! The Norwood business wanted to gift him the small piano after he blew their customers away. Store owner Mark Waters had no idea the story you saw first on WBZ would go viral. Once he saw how many people were touched by John’s talent, he had an even better surprise up his sleeve. He presented the young man with a beautiful, valuable Steinway piano. They still need a little help delivering it to Mattapan; but John can’t wait to share more music.

“Everybody’s like this is what we need during this time. I’m so happy I saw this. It’s made my day brighter. As long as people still feel the joy out of my music I’m happy,” the pianist said.

And the world could use a few more Marks, too.

“I’m a helper. A giver. I like to give. When I give to you and you smile, that makes me feel good. If you can make somebody else happy, bring a little joy in their heart. That’s what life’s about brother. Peace be with you,” Waters said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.