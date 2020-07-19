A gunman in what appeared to be FedEx uniform opened fire at the home of a New Jersey federal judge, law enforcement official says

National & World

US Marshals and the FBI are investigating a shooting at the home of US District Court of New Jersey Judge Esther Salas, law enforcement officials said.

Initial reports from law enforcement said the child opened the door with the parent right behind. The door opened to a hail of gunfire and the gunman fled, a law enforcement source told CNN.

A child and the judge’s husband were shot. The judge is unharmed.

“We are looking for one subject,” the FBI said in a statement. “We are working closely with our state and local partners and will provide additional updates when available.”

The gunman appeared to be wearing a FedEx uniform, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told CNN.

It is not yet known whether the gunman was a FedEx employee or someone posing to be an employee.

“We are aware of the media reports and are fully cooperating with investigating authorities,” Jonathan Lyons, a spokesman for FedEx, said in an email statement.

Law enforcement has not been aware of any threats against the judge, the source told CNN. Right now investigators don’t know the motive.

“Judge Salas and her family are in our thoughts at this time as they cope with this senseless act,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. “This tragedy is our latest reminder that gun violence remains a crisis in our country and that our work to make every community safer isn’t done.”

Democratic US Sen. Bob Menendez, who said he was proud to have recommended Judge Salas to former President Barack Obama, also issued a statement sending his prayers to the family.

“My prayers are with Judge Salas and her family, and that those responsible for this horrendous act are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice,” Menendez said.

The FBI urged anyone with relevant information to call FBI Newark at 973-792-3001.