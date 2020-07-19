Artists begin painting Black Lives Matter installment around Vance Monument in Asheville

National & World

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — A city-approved temporary art installment is underway in downtown Asheville.

Artists and volunteers have begun painting “Black Lives Matter” in large letters around the now-shrouded Vance Monument.

The project was unanimously approved on July 14 by Asheville City Council.

“All fundraising done by donations have been raised to pay the artists as well was funds for the paint,” said councilwoman Shaneika Smith, who spearheaded the project along with Asheville Area Arts Council. “But we will continue to fundraiser because we also want funds to cover the costs for when the mural is removed.”

