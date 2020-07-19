Black Lives Matter rally held in Saginaw, MI, after couple says they were targeted twice by hate crime

National & World

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM ) — A Black Lives Matter rally was held in Saginaw on July 18.

The rally was held on the front porch of Saginaw couple Regina and Donald Simon.

These two residents were recent victims of a hate crime after a noose was put inside of their vehicle last weekend, and according to Regina Simon, they were just targeted again last night.

“So, my husband and I doing a last minute run last night to Walmart, we’re walking through the parking lot and my husband says ‘What is that?’ and it’s laying right on the cart corral on the ground,” said Regina. “Same noose, same note, same handwriting, same words.”

The words stating the message “Accessory to be worn with your BLM shirt.”

The act left Regina and her husband in shock, but not broken, and together they began organizing the rally which featured city leaders, Saginaw’s NAACP and other representatives from across the county.

“When someone does something like this, it affects all of us,” said Willie Haynes, President of the Ezekiel Project.

“This is not acceptable, and because it’s not acceptable, we’re gathering together,” said Charles Coleman, Pastor of the New Faith Temple Church.

It’s that support that has encouraged Simon to continue their mission of spreading love and speaking out against racial injustices within their community.

“We have a lot of planned things to say today, you know that this isn’t just going to be another rally, another march,” said Regina. “I’ve got good plans.”

