Burlington closes streets to paint BLM mural

BURLINGTON, VT (WPTZ) — Just six days after Burlington’s City Council approved the resolution for a Black Lives Matter mural, hundreds of community members gathered on Main street to take part in painting those three words.

The resolution to paint the mural passed unanimously last Monday. And last Thursday, city officials declared racism as a public health emergency. City councilors say the mural is just the beginning to the change Burlington can expect to see.

“Some may say that it is performative, but I think it’s only performative if you don’t back it up with action,” said ward six Councilor Karen Paul, who proposed the resolution for the mural.

Many community members came to take part in painting.

“Women got their rights, gays and lesbians got their rights. Everybody else is working on getting their rights and we still have to work on this matter,” said volunteer, David Call.

Matt Clark chimed in. “It’s just gonna reach out to other communities and allow them to understand that we all just need to work together,” he said.

However, not all community members were thrilled.

“I’m not sure who approved this ridiculous thing that’s being painted on our road. I’m just tired of seeing everything on the news with people beating up cops and nobody’s being put in jail for it,” said Sean Seals.

The budget for the mural came from the $1 million fund dedicated to racial justice in Burlington’s new city budget.

